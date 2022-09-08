Michael Gallup Reportedly Took Big Step At Practice Thursday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup continues to take the next steps in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Gallup participated in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, and progressed to working in full pads on Thursday, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

As of yesterday, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy was not ruling out the possibility of Gallup suiting up and playing against the Bucs on Sunday night.

"Well, if he practices today, we'll talk about it," McCarthy said.

"I thought his workout was excellent really the last two days… He has checked every box the whole way. ... Physically he looks really good. But we don't have a timeframe (for his return). That will answer itself. But we've been very encouraged by the work."

Gallup tore his ACL late in the 2021 season. That injury did not prevent the Cowboys from inking him to a five-year contract worth up to $62.5 million this offseason.

The organization clearly has faith in Gallup bouncing back and being an impactful player.