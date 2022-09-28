Michael Gallup Reveals Why He Didn't Play vs. Giants

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Michael Gallup #13 celebrates his touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys against the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It seemed like the stars were aligning for Michael Gallup to make his 2022 season debut on Monday night against the New York Giants. However, the Dallas Cowboys opted to sit him for another week.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Gallup revealed why he didn't suit up on Monday night. It turns out he just didn't feel right.

The good news for the Cowboys is that Gallup no longer has any limitations.

Although the Cowboys have not yet made a final decision, Gallup said he's hopeful he'll play this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

"I hope so. It’s been a while," Gallup said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Just have another good week, see what it feels like."

Gallup has been out of action since tearing his ACL in January. His return to the field should take a lot of pressure off of CeeDee Lamb.

Gallup's return could also help Noah Brown get more separation. He has been a pleasant surprise this season, hauling in 15 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys will announce Gallup's status for Week 4 on Friday.