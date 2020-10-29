Michael Gallup Sums Up What He’s Seen From Ben DiNucci

Every sign in Dallas right now points to Ben DiNucci being the team’s starting quarterback this weekend against Philadelphia. It would mark the first start of the James Madison product’s NFL career.

DiNucci made a brief appearance last week for the Cowboys after Andy Dalton had to leave the game with a concussion. He only threw the ball three times, connecting on two of those attempts for 39 yards.

Prior to Thursday’s practice, Mike McCarthy revealed that DiNucci was taking all the first-team reps this week. This is because Dalton still hasn’t been cleared to practice yet.

There’s a lot of unknown surrounding DiNucci since he hasn’t started a game in the NFL. However, at least one star player on the Cowboys sounds optimistic about DiNucci’s outlook.

“He’s been slinging that thing,” Michael Gallup said. “He’s been slinging that thing. He’s been good.”

It’s encouraging to hear guys like Gallup hype up DiNucci before a big division game.

Though he doesn’t have NFL experience, DiNucci was an exceptional quarterback back in college. He finished his career at JMU ranking top-10 all-time in five statistical categories, such as completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

DiNucci will need his receivers, like Michael Gallup, to step up on Sunday if he’s going to lead the Cowboys to a victory over the Eagles.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-Eagles game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.