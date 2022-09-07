Michael Gallup Takes A Big Step: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 20: Wide receiver Michael Gallup #13 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup won't suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nonetheless, the latest update on his recovery process is quite promising.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Gallup took the next step in his rehab process this Wednesday by participating in individual drills.

Gallup, 26, is recovering from a torn ACL. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has already said that Gallup has "hit every target to date."

To the surprise of no one, Cowboys fans are thrilled that Gallup is making noticeable progress in his rehab process.

Once Gallup returns to the starting lineup, all the concerns about the Cowboys' receiving corps should be put to rest.

Gallup proved in 2019 that he can be an impact player for the Cowboys, hauling in 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns.

Gallup's production took a hit in 2020 because Dak Prescott got hurt. He then only played in nine games in 2021 because of his own injuries.

The Cowboys invested a lot of money in Gallup this offseason, signing him to a five-year, $62.5 million extension.

If Gallup can revert to his 2019 form, the Cowboys will be pleased with the contract they gave him.