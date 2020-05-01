Michael Irvin Addresses Cowboys’ Decision To Give CeeDee Lamb No. 88

For the second time since Michael Irvin retired, the Dallas Cowboys have re-issued his No. 88 jersey, this time to rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb.

While some Cowboys fans may have objected to giving the number to a rookie, Irvin himself wasn’t one of them. He’s made the rounds on Twitter today in support of Lamb getting the legendary number.

On Friday, Irvin was on ESPN’s First Take and was asked why he was “handing it out to anyone.” Irvin responded that he doesn’t and that the number is reserved for “true bred” Cowboys.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver said that he and Lamb spoke multiple times before the decision was made. He feels that Lamb is what the team needs and went so far as to call him “the solution to all the problems.”

Dallas Cowboys legend & former No. 88 Michael Irvin @michaelirvin88 went on First Take & said he’s had multiple conversations with CeeDee Lamb about wearing the ‘88’ calling Lamb a ‘true bred’ Cowboys WR…#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/2DfzzvHuuC — Kevin Gray Jr. (@CTSportsRadio) May 1, 2020

Naturally, Michael Irvin’s statement on Lamb being the solution for Dallas got some criticism online.

When one fan joked that Lamb can’t play defense and special teams too, Irvin clarified his statement. He made it clear that he believes Lamb will help the Cowboys score “35 or 40 points a game,” which will help everyone else.

NO!!! He doesn’t have to do all that. Just make sure we (@dallascowboys)score 35 or 40 points a game. That will help the CB, Safeties, LB and DL. https://t.co/28v6PiNrNk — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) May 1, 2020

It’ll be pretty difficult for Dallas to score 35-40 points a game, even with an all-time great offense. The record-setting 2007 Patriots offense averaged just over 36 points per game.

But hey, between Lamb, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, maybe the best defense is an overwhelming offense.

[Michael Irvin]