Michael Irvin Admits Cowboys Mistake: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

All it took was one game for Michael Irvin to come to the conclusion that the Dallas Cowboys made a mistake trading Amari Cooper in the offseason.

While on NFL Network this week, Irvin was brutally honest about the Cowboys' current receiving corps.

"I love Michael Gallup, but he's no Amari Cooper. To be honest with you, CeeDee Lamb is no Amari Cooper - right now," Irvin said. "Amari Cooper, letting him go, that's a big hit for Dallas. The objective of the offseason is to make your team better. They are nowhere near the team they were last year."

Though it's not a surprise, Cowboys fans agree with Irvin's stance on this subject.

In his final season with the Cowboys, Cooper hauled in 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Mike McCarthy's offense could certainly use that production right about now.

With Cooper no longer on the roster, the Cowboys need to lean heavily on Lamb. The problem with that strategy is that he's facing opposing team's top cornerbacks and a strong dose of double-teams.

Lamb had two receptions for 29 yards in the Cowboys' season opener.

The Cowboys will need to find a way to fill the void left behind by Cooper.