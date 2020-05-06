Michael Irvin Asked About Cowboys Potentially Signing Dez Bryant

Two weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys scored one of the biggest wins in the 2020 NFL draft when former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb started to fall.

The Cowboys swooped in and landed arguably the top wide receiver in the class at No. 17. Lamb adds to a stacked wide receiver room that saw Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper go over 1,000 yards in 2019.

Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin thinks the addition of Lamb is bad new for another former star wideout. Dez Bryant remained hopeful that he’d land back with Dallas.

However, drafting a wide receiver in the first round is bad news for Bryant. “That must’ve hit Dez in the gut. You know how much he loves the Cowboys and everything,” Irvin said.

Here’s more of his comments from the Dallas Morning News:

“I don’t know. Listen, I didn’t think it was a real chance of the Cowboys going back and signing Dez and everything, but you kept hearing things so I was real hopeful of that possibility. I think this certainly damages it now because even coming in, you would’ve had Dez as the third-spot receiver and that really means the fourth option because you stick in Blake Jarwin, he becomes the four option after those two 1,000-yard receivers and then the tight end…So I do think it dampened his opportunity to get back with the Cowboys.”

Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints during the 2018 season. Unfortunately he suffered a ruptured Achilles, missing the rest of the 2018 campaign.

He also missed the 2019 season as he recovered from the devastating injury.

Will he be back in the field in 2020?