Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys’ start against the Atlanta Falcons has been, well, a disaster.

Dallas, coming off a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, is trailing Atlanta, 17-0, late in the first quarter. And it could get worse in a hurry.

The Cowboys now have three turnovers, all fumbles, two of which were made by star quarterback Dak Prescott and star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas faithful are understandably furious with the performance so far – and that includes legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin. The Hall of Fame wideout had a brutally honest reaction to the team’s performance on Twitter.

“Wow!!!!! What is this mess on my TV?” he tweeted.

Irvin isn’t the only one stunned by this Cowboys’ performance.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd took a shot at Dallas’ showing on Twitter earlier in the quarter.

“I had no idea the Dallas Cowboys …were the worst football team in the WORLD,” the prominent sports radio host tweeted.

Welp, there’s not much Dallas Cowboys fans can do right now – other than maybe turn off the television.

Dallas is trailing Atlanta, 17-0, with a little more than two minutes to play in the first quarter. The game is being televised on FOX.