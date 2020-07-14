Michael Irvin’s Reaction To ‘Family Feud’ Answer Is Going Viral

Family Feud was a football affair on Sunday night. A group of NFL Hall of Famers, including Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, took on a group of the league’s “Rising Stars.”

One of Irvin’s Hall of Fame teammates on the show, Bruce Smith, made most of the headlines for an incredibly bizarre, hilarious, and very incorrect answer to one of the show’s questions. “What the f–k did he say?” a bewildered Steve Harvey responded. It was a classic moment.

Earlier today, he discussed the moment with The Dan Patrick Show. “I don’t know what I was thinking,” he said. “That was the problem. I couldn’t think. There’s something about a time clock and a buzzer. It makes you become confused when you are running out of time and you don’t have an answer. … I guess I just panicked.”

Irvin deserves some shine for his reaction to one correct answer as well. After getting 51 points for answering “red” for “name a color you would see on a checkers game board,” Irvin celebrated like he was back Super Bowl XXVII. This should come as little surprise to those who followed him in the NFL or during his media career after.

Michael Irvin went wild after getting the top answer for “Name a color you would see on a checkers game board” 🤣 (via @FamilyFeudABC) pic.twitter.com/yeUxQL01dY — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2020

Michael Irvin was joined by Smith, Kevin Green, Orlando Pace, and Cris Carter. Marlon Humphrey, Darius Leonard, Courtland Sutton, Damian Williams, and Aaron Jones represented the current NFL stars. It was the guys in the gold jackets that provided most of the fireworks.

Even after Bruce Smith’s zero-point blunder during the Fast Money Round, the Hall of Famers managed to take home $25,000 in the Fast Money round for charity.

