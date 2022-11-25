Michael Irvin: Cowboys Will Be "Dynasty" With Odell Beckham Jr

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" this Friday to discuss the team's win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.

Irvin is very confident that Dallas can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. He believes the Cowboys' chances of accomplishing that goal will be even greater if they sign Odell Beckham Jr. in the near future.

In fact, Irvin thinks Dallas could form another dynasty with Beckham on its roster.

"Without Odell, we're gonna win a Super Bowl. With Odell, we're gonna be another dynasty. That's exactly what I just said," Irvin declared.

Irvin also said, "If we get him, it's over."

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Beckham will have visits with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants in early December.

Even if Dallas loses out on the Beckham sweepstakes, it has to feel good about having Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb at wide receiver. They combined for over 160 receiving yards against the Giants.

The Cowboys are 8-3 heading into Week 13 of the season.