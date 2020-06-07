There are only a few weeks left for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to hammer out a contract extension. Cowboys legend Michael Irvin believes that his former team needs to give Dak what he’s owed.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Irvin advocated for giving Dak his big extension. But his argument wasn’t based entirely on what he can do, but rather what he has done.

In essence, Irvin believes that the Cowboys “owe him back pay” for four seasons playing on a fourth-round pick salary. The Cowboys have paid Dak less than $5 million over the past four years.

“Dak has been not great, but perfect,” Irvin said. “Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But I’m talking about just the person that he’s been. The kind of investment you want to make, the kind of guy you say ‘yeah, we hit it with this guy. We got him in the fourth round.’ You stole four years, so whatever he gets he deserves because you still owe him back pay.

It’s a unique stance to be sure. But we’ve seen plenty of instances where a team gives a player a big contract knowing in large part that their best days are behind them.

Nevertheless, a new deal with Dak would have to make him one of the two or three highest paid players in the NFL.

Under the franchise tag, Dak is slated to earn upwards of $31 million, among the highest in the league.

In the end, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys probably won’t be motivated to give Dak his deal as back pay. If it does happen, it’ll be because Jones believes Dak is the future.

Failing to sign Dak to that new deal with tell you everything you need to know.