On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in what should be an excellent matchup between old rivals. It’s a matchup that actually worries Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin.

While on The Rich Eisen Show this Tuesday, Irvin was asked if he’s nervous about the Cowboys’ upcoming showdown with the 49ers. The legendary wideout admit that he didn’t want Dallas to face San Francisco until later on in the postseason.

“Absolutely,” Irvin said. “Soon as I saw the matchup I said ‘Oh god, not the 49ers.’ I had friends texting me ‘This is great, we got the 49ers.’ I was like ‘This is the worst draw. The worst draw.’ I wanted San Fran to go knock out Green Bay or the Rams before we saw them.”

Irvin pointed out that San Francisco knows how to control time of possession with its running game, and if it needs to open up the offense, it has playmakers like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel who can consistently move the chains.

Additionally, Irvin said the 49ers have an opportunistic defense. That “opportunistic” unit forced Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford into two interceptions last Sunday.

If the Cowboys are going to advance to the Divisional Round, they need to make sure they take care of the football against the 49ers.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-49ers game is at 4:30 p.m. ET.