Michael Irvin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sean Payton

Sean Payton’s decision to step down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has led to a ton of speculation. Over the past 24 hours alone, there have been plenty of rumors linking him to the Dallas Cowboys.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin shared his thoughts on Payton potentially coming to Dallas.

Irvin ultimately believes Payton would be an upgrade over Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Here’s the difference that you have to understand that I think puts Sean Payton above it all. Look at the success that Sean Payton had without his best players, without Michael Thomas, without Drew Brees, he still keeps them competitive,” Irvin said. “They beat the champs twice this year without his best players! That’s what we’re talking about!

“Without our best players, we lost every darn game! That’s just the reality. We lost every darn game. I had a stuffed animal on the show as an emotional support doll! Are you joking? That’s what Im talking about! … Sean Payton is an upgrade. I’m just going to be real.”

When asked if it’s fair to talk about Payton while McCarthy is still the head coach, Irvin said “When you’re going out in the first round, all things are fair.”

All signs point to McCarthy coming back for the 2022 season. However, the Payton rumors aren’t going anywhere.