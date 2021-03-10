Michael Irvin Has Quite The QB Comparison For Dak Prescott

If there’s one person you knew what going to be hyped for Dak Prescott’s new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, it’s Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

Appearing on ESPN’s Stephen A’s World on Tuesday, Irvin declared that the Cowboys now have “the closest thing in the NFL to Tom Brady at quarterback.” He said that Dak’s leadership is on par with what Brady brings to the table.

“We have the closest thing in the National Football League to Tom Brady at quarterback now, that’s what we have,” Irvin said. “Dak Prescott has the ability to do what Tom does and he has the leadership like tom. Dak Prescott alone for his leadership and how these guys follow him was well worth becoming the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

“You’ve got to make sure you measure and a count for these things. You saw where they were without him last year. The leadership he gives. That’s where he’s most like Tom Brady. Quarterbacks are the heart and soul of a football team.”

Somebody test @MichaelIrvin88 for drugs for the stuff he said on Stephen A's World. pic.twitter.com/N1FQlxRViy — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 10, 2021

Though Brady’s postseason success as eluded Dak Prescott, when he’s at his best he’s more than capable of putting up numbers similar to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

In 69 career starts, Dak has 106 touchdowns, over 17,000 passing yards and a 66-percent completion rate. He is 42-27 as a starter with two Pro Bowls.

The numbers Dak has put up are deserving of the kind of money he got from the Cowboys. Now it’s up to him to justify the faith that Irvin and the Cowboys have placed in him.