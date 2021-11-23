Michael Irvin Says He’s Furious With Amari Cooper

NFL legend Michael Irvin has been a fan of Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper for the past few years, but right now he’s not exactly Cooper’s biggest fan.

Last Friday, it was announced that Cooper tested positive for COVID-19. Due to his vaccination status, he was ruled out for the Cowboys’ games against the Chiefs and Raiders.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, Irvin admit that he’s furious that Cooper didn’t receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the 2021 season.

“I’m absolutely hot about it,” Irvin told TMZ Sports. “Are you joking?”

Ultimately, Irvin believes Cooper is way too important to the Cowboys’ championship hopes to miss two games because of his vaccination status.

“I’m so hot at Amari Cooper for not being on that field,” Irvin added. “I got a guy who makes $21 million on the bench at home not playing. It’s crazy.”

Michael Irvin Slams Amari Cooper For Dodging COVID Vaccine, 'Are You Joking!?'https://t.co/aH8bxJcZZJ — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 23, 2021

It’s not surprising that Irvin took this stance. Back in July, he made it very clear that he thinks players who want to win a Super Bowl will get vaccinated.

“Dude, you’re not thinking right. You’re not thinking right. Whatever you got, I don’t give a damn,” Irvin said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing else can be more important. You’re not going to get this [winning a Super Bowl] easily. Nothing else could be more important. … Jimmy [Johnson] made that abundantly clear [during Irvin’s playing career]. Nothing else is more important. And not being one of the [85 percent vaccinated teams] says there’s other things to a great number of people on this team that are more important than winning championships, and that makes me worried.”