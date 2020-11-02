Michael Irvin’s Nickname For Ben DiNucci Is Going Viral Tonight

The Ben DiNucci era is underway in Philadelphia tonight. The Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback is making his first career start in a divisional clash on Sunday Night Football.

According to former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin, it’s the start of the “Gucci DiNucci” era.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver has that nickname (which he might have taken from Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter) going viral on social media.

Cowboys fans seem to be on board with the name, too.

Cowboys fans could use some reason for optimism moving forward. Dallas is 2-5 on the season and has lost both of its quarterbacks, Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, to injury. Now, the Cowboys are forced to start the first-year quarterback out of James Madison.

DiNucci has some moxie to him, though.

“He definitely has a little s–t to him,” Ezekiel Elliott said this week. “Confidence. He takes command of the huddle and that’s great especially coming from a young guy since you honestly don’t know, he hadn’t played any snaps in this league up until last week.”

DiNucci got the Cowboys off to a good start on Sunday night, as he led Dallas on a scoring drive to begin the game. Dallas leads Philadelphia, 3-0, early in the first quarter.

The game is on NBC.