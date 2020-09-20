Michael Irvin Reacts To The Cowboys’ Incredible Comeback Win

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is absolutely loving his former team’s stunning comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Like most of America, Irvin wrote the Cowboys off at various points this afternoon. Dallas fell behind 20-0 and 29-10 and still trailed 39-24 with five minutes remaining.

But that’s when everything turned. Dak Prescott started cooking, the Falcons Falcon’d and the Cowboys rallied to win 40-39 on a last-second field goal. The win saved Dallas from the dreaded 0-2 start.

After the game, Irvin summed up the rollercoaster of emotions that he had been feeling in a hilarious tweet.

“I was writing my EULOGY and I was on the last paragraph,” Irvin wrote. “That’s when AMERICAS TEAM @dallascowboys hit the field and pulled me out of the GRAVE!!!! #cowboynation we won!!”

Today’s win gives Dallas a nice boost heading into next week’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. They’ll need a much more complete effort than they got today in order to beat Seattle.

For now though, Irvin and his fellow Cowboys supporters can bask in the glory of this improbable victory.