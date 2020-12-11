Michael Irvin Reacts To Cowboys Being Taken Off Primetime

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it was removing the Dallas Cowboys from the Sunday night window for Week 15. It’s rare for ‘America’s Team’ to get removed from primetime, but that’s what happens when the team owns an abysmal 3-9 record.

Dallas has seen its season go off the rails ever since Dak Prescott went down with an ankle injury. The offense has struggled in his absence, meanwhile the defense continues to give up an eye-popping amount of points each game.

Although there are plenty of unfortunate moments to choose from this season, Michael Irvin believes the latest news surrounding the Cowboys is the worst yet. The Hall of Famer said his former team has reached a “new low,” getting flexed out of primetime for the Browns.

“Can you imagine, man, the Dallas Cowboys flexed out for the Cleveland Browns? Honestly, that’s a new low. That’s just absolutely a new low,” Irvin said on 105.3 The Fan.

Irvin has always been passionate about the Cowboys, even in retirement.

The Cowboys constantly have their games on national television, but they’ve reached the point this year where it’s tough to keep them in the spotlight.

Fortunately for Dallas, this nightmare of a season is almost over. However, the fact that it’s getting replaced on primetime for Cleveland will leave Jerry Jones with a lot to think about this offseason.