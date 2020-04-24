Michael Irvin Reacts To Cowboys Taking WR CeeDee Lamb

On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star was expected to go earlier in the draft. In the end, he was the third receiver off the board after Alabama wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.

Lamb came into the draft as arguably the best receiver in the class. It was a no-brainer for the Cowboys to draft him when he started to fall.

A former Dallas Cowboys star called it the “perfect pick” for the team. Former star wide receiver Michael Irvin raved about the pick, pounding the table for the former Sooners standout.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“This is a perfect pick for the Dallas Cowboys. I know they wanted to shore up the defense, but I knew talking to them that Lamb was the first receiver they had on their board. They talked about if he falls, they would have to snatch him up. Let me tell you what’s great about this. You know they got Amari Cooper and they got the young guy, (Michael Gallup), outside. What this kid does, he can play in that slot position that was vacated by Randall Cobb. He plays 70 percent outside last season, 30 percent in the slot. But he had productions from both spots. Seven touchdowns outside, seven TDs from that slot. He can play in the slot and when he has to, he can go outside and make plays also.”

Lamb is coming off of a tremendous junior campaign where he racked up 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Now he’ll team up with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup to form a potent offensive attack.