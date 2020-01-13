Michael Irvin Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Hall Of Fame News

More than two decades ago, wide receiver Michael Irvin and head coach Jimmy Johnson were major parts of a glorious era of Dallas Cowboys football.

Together, along with Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and many more stars, Irvin and Johnson helped Dallas win back-to-back Super Bowls in the early 1990s. Even after Johnson left and Barry Switzer took over, the foundation that the head coach laid helped America’s Team claim Super Bowl XXX in January 1996.

Tonight, Johnson found out he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Like Bill Cowher on CBS on Saturday, Johnson received the news in person on set of the FOX halftime show.

Moments later, Irvin took to Twitter to congratulate his beloved coach.

“With tears in my eyes I watched my coach @JimmyJohnson get what he so rightfully earned. My Coach has turned men into CHAMPIONS on every level. Congrats Coach and welcome to the @ProFootballHOF !!!!!” he wrote.

While Irvin teared up watching at home, Troy Aikman got choked up watching the scene while in the announcer’s booth at Lambeau Field.

Expect both of them to be in Canton this summer when Johnson officially takes his play in the Hall.