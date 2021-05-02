Michael Irvin Reacts To The Cowboys’ 1st Round Pick

It didn’t take long for Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin to fully embrace his former team’s new first-round pick, linebacker Micah Parsons.

Mere minutes after the Cowboys used their No. 12 overall pick to take the former Penn State superstar, Irvin found Parsons for a quick video. With Parsons wearing his Cowboys hat, the two declared that America’s Team is “coming back” to win a title.

“Texas we coming baby! We coming!” Irvin said with Parsons by his side. “Bad boy right here. Go get to work for us baby. You about to bring it home for us.”

Parsons may not have been acting as amped up as the Hall of Fame receiver was, but he echoed everything Irvin said. He joined Irvin in declaring “We coming” for the Lombardi trophy.

Grabbed the newest member of the ⁦@dallascowboys⁩ @micahhparson11 as soon as he got drafted pic.twitter.com/CSBqYMFsjW — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) April 30, 2021

Micah Parsons was the first pick in a historic draft for the Dallas Cowboys. They went all defense with their first six picks for the first time in franchise history.

Considering that the Cowboys gave up a record 473 points in 2020, a major overhaul of the defense was needed.

It’s been a while since the Cowboys have had an elite defense. But they’ve historically been at their best and real contenders in the postseason when they’ve had one.

Micah Parsons could very well be a cornerstone in the next great Dallas Cowboys defense.

It’s easy to see why Michael Irvin is so excited to have him on board.