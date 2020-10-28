Michael Irvin Reacts To The Cowboys’ Embarrassing Season

Michael Irvin usually spends this time of the year ranting and raving about his Dallas Cowboys. That isn’t the case this fall due to the franchise’s embarrassing start to the 2020 season.

The Cowboys aren’t just a bad football team right now, they’re arguably the worst team in the NFC at this moment. Dak Prescott’s injury has proven to be way more impactful than anyone could have imagined, as the offense has looked lifeless without him.

During an appearance on San Francisco’s 95.7 The Game, Irvin made a bold statement about the current state of his former team.

“I believe the Cowboys right now may be the worst team in the National Football League,” Irvin said. “I know the Jets haven’t won a game, but would you take the Cowboys over the Jets right now? How can anybody pick the Cowboys at any time when you see what’s happening, especially what’s going on with that defense. I don’t even know how to explain this.”

When the charismatic Michael Irvin isn’t talking about the Cowboys in a positive manner, you know things aren’t going well.

Dallas has been embarrassed the past two games by Arizona and Washington. It’ll try to stop the bleeding on Sunday night against Philadelphia, but it might be without Andy Dalton due to a concussion.

Irvin was confident in his Cowboys before the season started because of their offensive talent. Clearly he lost any faith he had in the team because of their recent performances.

