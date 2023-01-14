Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl.

Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC.

Despite his love for the Cowboys, Irvin has the Bills hoisting the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done.

The official Twitter account for NFL GameDay revealed each member's pick.

Check it out:

The Cowboys will start their playoff run against the Buccaneers. This matchup will take place on Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bills, meanwhile, will host the Dolphins at home this Sunday. Oddsmakers expect the Bills to win in convincing fashion, especially since neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback.

We'll see if Irvin's Super Bowl pick is still alive once Wild Card Weekend is over.