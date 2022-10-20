Michael Irvin Reveals How He Landed His Job With ESPN

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2003, Michael Irvin was on Fox Sports Net's "Best Damn Sports Show Period." He then had the chance to work for ESPN, the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Irvin opened up about his experience with ESPN.

Irvin managed to seal a deal with ESPN by having a mic-drop moment during his interview with the company. All he needed to do was show off his Super Bowl rings.

"My deal was coming up. ESPN called me,” Irvin said. “I’ll never forget. It was right after the Bucs won the Super Bowl. Keyshawn Johnson called out Sterling Sharpe [over his lack of rings]. When they brought me in to interview, as I was leaving I looked at them and said, ‘Hey one last thing: you will never have to worry about someone calling us out saying we don’t have any rings again’ — and then I threw all of mine on the table like they were dice and walked out.”

Irvin, who is known as "The Playmaker," won three Super Bowls during his NFL career.

Since 2003, Irvin has developed into a charismatic media personality. He has been very successful on ESPN and NFL Network.

And of course, Irving uses his platform to hype up his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.