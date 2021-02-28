Michael Irvin Reacts To The Russell Wilson Trade Rumors

Russell Wilson is reportedly interested in a trade out of Seattle and the Dallas Cowboys are on his list of preferred destinations.

The superstar quarterback has reportedly not demanded a trade away from the Seahawks. However, if Wilson was to be moved, there are four teams on his list. The Cowboys are reportedly one of those four teams.

“Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson has not demanded a trade, his agent Mark Rodgers told ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on Thursday. “Wilson has told the Seahawks he wants to play in Seattle but, if a trade were considered, the only teams he would go to are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears.”

The Cowboys, of course, already have a quarterback in Dak Prescott. However, Prescott’s future in Dallas is unclear.

Prescott is heading toward free agency, though the Cowboys would like to lock him up longterm. If they cannot, they will probably hit him with the franchise tag.

Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin had a blunt reaction to the Wilson rumors earlier this week.

“Quarterbacks suddenly have the power to leave a team. But that also means they have the power to come to a team,” Irvin said. “Russell Wilson wants Dak’s chair.”

Wilson might want Prescott’s job, but that doesn’t mean the Cowboys will make it happen.

Still, Dallas might now have a little more leverage in negotiations with their franchise quarterback than previously thought.