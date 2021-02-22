Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is a firm believer that Dak Prescott can lead America’s team back to the promised land. And he has a message for the Cowboys ahead of the new league year.

Appearing on the Shan and RJ radio show last week, Irvin stated point blank that re-signing Dak must be the top priority for the Cowboys this offseason. He said he doesn’t care about any move the Cowboys might make other than re-signing the two-time Pro Bowler.

“The No. 1 priority should be Dak, that’s no doubt,” Irvin said. “Then No. 2, should be Prescott. Then No. 3 should be Dakota. No. 4 should be Rayne. That’s all I want to hear. Understand what I’m saying? That’s it. That’s all I want to hear. I don’t care about all this other stuff. Then, after we get through Dak, Dakota, Rayne, and Prescott then we will get to defense. Dak is the first four all by himself.”

It’s unknown at this time what the Cowboys intend with Dak, who is coming off a leg injury that cost him 11 games in 2020. They could either give him the franchise tag again – a costly one at that – or they might finally iron out a contract extension.

What they’re saying about Dak’s contract situation: Michael Irvin says Cowboys’ top priority should be signing Prescott https://t.co/9PkZ7hrFPS — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) February 17, 2021

The Cowboys went 6-10 in 2020, narrowly missing out on the NFC East title. And that was despite fielding the likes of Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert for 11 games.

Prior to Dak Prescott getting injured, he was completing 68-percent of his passes for over 1,800 yards and nine touchdowns. If anything, Dallas’ early season struggles can be attributed to their historically bad defense.

But the Cowboys have really dug themselves into a hole by not signing Dak Prescott earlier when they had the chance.

If they have to pay Dak a lot more than they were planning to – or lose him in free agency altogether – there will be a lot of angry Cowboys fans hitting the airwaves.