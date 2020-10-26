Michael Irvin Sums Up His Thoughts On The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys were unwatchable Sunday afternoon in a blowout loss to the Washington Football Team. Former star receiver Michael Irvin perfectly summed up the experience in a tweet this weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys entered the season as Super Bowl contenders. But right from the start of the season, it was clear Jerry Jones’ team was nowhere close to a championship – even with Dak Prescott at quarterback.

With Dak in the lineup, the Cowboys were, at the very least, competitive. Insert Andy Dalton and it’s an entirely different story. Dalton’s teammates seem to have no interest in winning games with the former backup behind center. That much was obvious on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Football team ran away with a 25-3 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon. Former star receiver Michael Irvin said watching the game practically put him “in the grave.”

I have @AZCardinals vs @Seahawks great game on one TV and #WorldSeries2020 game 5 on the other TV. It’s Heaven here on earth. Especially when my @dallascowboys has me in the grave. 🏈🏈 — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 26, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys’ performance Sunday afternoon was a dark chapter for a historic organization. Jerry Jones’ team may already need to consider scrapping the coaching staff.

Mike McCarthy has zero control over the locker room and continues to disappoint as head coach of the Cowboys. McCarthy has been a horrible replacement for Jason Garrett – the Cowboys’ previous head coach.

The Cowboys need to consider making major coaching changes after a horrendous start to the season. But it may not make much of a difference this season. Dallas needs to start looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft for help, especially on the defensive side of the ball.