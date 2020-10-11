Michael Irvin’s Message For The Cowboys Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys have what is essentially a must-win game this afternoon.

Dallas is 1-3 on the season, but the Cowboys are set to host the 0-4 New York Giants at home on Sunday afternoon. Jerry Jones’ franchise cannot afford a loss at home in this one.

The Cowboys’ defense has been pretty pathetic through the season’s first four weeks. Former Dallas legend Michael Irvin had a harsh message for the team’s players on Sunday morning.

“Do something! Mike Tyson bit an ear because he was getting broke! Do something,” Irvin told the Dallas Cowboys players on Sunday morning.

This is simply amazing. @michaelirvin88 drops the line of the day this morning on @NFLGameDay on @nflnetwork comparing @MikeTyson biting an ear to the #cowboys defense 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SVXVuLAYKA — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 11, 2020

Few people in television are better at impassioned rants than Irvin.

The Cowboys have faced major criticism so far this season, especially defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, but Jerry Jones remains confident.

“No. If you think about it at this juncture, that’s not something that you would need to go to. Don’t need to,” Jones said of a possible coaching change. “We’re getting the benefit of a coach that has a lot of experience. He’s seen a lot of football, he’s coached a lot of football, he’s lived around a lot of football. He has answers there. Can they be answers that we all get on the page with? That’s the issue, that’s the challenge of how to execute it when it’s in live action.

“But we’ve got somebody here that can tell you where we’re apt, where we’re inapt, where we need changes, as well as anybody on the planet in Mike.”

Dallas is set to kick off against New York at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.