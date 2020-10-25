The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike Golic Reacts To The Dirty Hit On Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic at an awards show.LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 19: Sports broadcasters Mike Greenberg (L) and Mike Golic, hosts of ESPN Radio's "Mike & Mike" show, speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Show Radio Luncheon at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 21 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 103,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of today’s loss to the Washington Football Team by a devastating hit from Jon Bostic.

In real time and on replay, the hit was clearly illegal. Dalton was giving himself up with a slide after scrambling, and Bostic still chose to launch himself into his head.

The reaction around the league was swift. Fans called for Bostic to be suspended, and analysts did the same, including ESPN’s Mike Golic.

“Oh man that hit by Bostic….hope Dalton is OK, but that is the hit that needs to be out of the league,” Golic tweeted.

Keep in mind, Golic played a long time in the NFL. He knows what is a clean play and what isn’t.

He also did a nice job shutting down a meathead in his mentions who tried to downplay Bostic’s hit by the fact Dalton was able to walk off the field.

We’re thankful Dalton only suffered a concussion, as serious as that can be. Hopefully he’s able to return to the field soon.

As for Jon Bostic, he might be away from the field for a little while. A fine is surely coming, and a suspension does seem pretty likely.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.