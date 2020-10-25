Mike Golic Reacts To The Dirty Hit On Cowboys QB Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of today’s loss to the Washington Football Team by a devastating hit from Jon Bostic.

In real time and on replay, the hit was clearly illegal. Dalton was giving himself up with a slide after scrambling, and Bostic still chose to launch himself into his head.

The reaction around the league was swift. Fans called for Bostic to be suspended, and analysts did the same, including ESPN’s Mike Golic.

“Oh man that hit by Bostic….hope Dalton is OK, but that is the hit that needs to be out of the league,” Golic tweeted.

Keep in mind, Golic played a long time in the NFL. He knows what is a clean play and what isn’t.

He also did a nice job shutting down a meathead in his mentions who tried to downplay Bostic’s hit by the fact Dalton was able to walk off the field.

We’re thankful Dalton only suffered a concussion, as serious as that can be. Hopefully he’s able to return to the field soon.

As for Jon Bostic, he might be away from the field for a little while. A fine is surely coming, and a suspension does seem pretty likely.