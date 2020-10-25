Mike Greenberg Has Blunt Message For Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

Today is somewhat of a make-or-break day for the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike McCarthy’s team remains in contention in the dreadful NFC East, but today brings a highly important divisional game.

Dallas, two weeks removed from losing Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury, is set to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon. With a win, the Cowboys will be in good position for the division lead. With a loss, Dallas will be facing a major uphill battle moving forward.

ESPN host Mike Greenberg believes the key to the Cowboys moving forward is Ezekiel Elliott. Greenberg had a blunt message for Elliott before kickoff.

“Two years ago Jerry Jones went to Cabo and paid Zeke Elliott when he absolutely didn’t have to. Now, Zeke gets the chance to show it was the right move. If the Cowboys are gonna win the division, he’s gonna be the reason,” he wrote.

Elliott was not good in Monday night’s blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The former Ohio State star fumbled twice, both of which led to Cardinals touchdowns.

The Cowboys running back needs to be much better today.

Dallas and Washington are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m E.T. on FOX.