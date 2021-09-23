Mike Greenberg Has Brutally Honest Admission On Dak Prescott

Coming into this NFL season, ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg thought Dak Prescott was a good quarterback. With the first two weeks of the season in the books, Greenberg has already changed his stance on the Dallas Cowboys‘ star quarterback.

During this Thursday’s episode of Get Up, Greenberg admit that he was wrong to call Prescott a good NFL quarterback. He now believes Prescott should be considered an elite quarterback.

“I for the longest time – I’ll admit it – thought Dak Prescott was a good NFL quarterback,” Greenberg said. “And what he has shown me through two weeks and particularly what he did on opening night with everything in the world lined up against him is that I’m wrong, and many of the others who have questioned his greatness are wrong. Dak Prescott is an elite NFL quarterback. In my opinion, when you make a list of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League, Dak Prescott’s name belongs on it.”

Prescott could win over more fans on Monday night with a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott has been sensational through the first two weeks of the 2021 season, completing 76.5 percent of his passes for 640 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

What makes Prescott’s hot start to the season so impressive is that he dealt with multiple injuries over the past 10 months. After recovering from a major ankle surgery, he dealt with a shoulder injury that lingered for several weeks.

Despite all the adversity he has faced this year, Prescott continues to stand tall.