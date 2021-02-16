Mike Greenberg Has A Blunt Message For The Dallas Cowboys

As the NFL franchise tag window approaches, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are reportedly not close to an agreement on a contract extension.

The Cowboys have said publicly for some time that they want Prescott to be their long-term answer at quarterback, even after he suffered a devastating season-ending leg injury in Week 5 back in October. However, Prescott still may have to play under the franchise tag again if the two sides can’t get a deal done.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg doesn’t think that’s a realistic option though. On Get Up! this morning, he said the best solution for the Cowboys is to sign Prescott–and then trade him.

“Jerry Jones has screwed this situation up so badly, has put himself into a position where it is going to be so expensive to keep Dak Prescott, that right now, realistically, the best thing they can do is sign and trade him and rebuild,” Greenberg said. “Because even with him they’re a bad team. They’re not a Super Bowl contender or anything close even with him.”

"[The Cowboys have] screwed this situation up so badly … it is going to be SO expensive to keep Dak Prescott that right now, realistically, the best thing they can do is sign and trade him and rebuild. Because even with him they're a bad team." —@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/zueTEpjIpE — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 16, 2021

While it’s true that Dallas needs more than Prescott to be a legit contender–their defense in particular needs work, and their offensive line must be retooled–we’d be wary on trading a legit franchise quarterback.

As it stands, Prescott seems to think he’ll be back with America’s Team in 2021, based off his recent social media comments.