The Dallas Cowboys are expected to move on from head coach Jason Garrett at some point in the coming weeks.

If he’s let go, several names have popped up as possible replacements. Several college coaches, like Lincoln Riley and Urban Meyer were mentioned as possible candidates, along with NFL veterans like Greg Roman.

However, one ESPN host thinks he has the perfect replacement for Garrett.

Get Up host Mike Greenberg suggested that if the Minnesota Vikings move on from Mike Zimmer after this season, he’s the “perfect” coach for Jerry Jones and company.

"Mike Zimmer, to me, is the perfect candidate to coach the Cowboys."

—@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/jxX4U0e6cm — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 3, 2020

The Cowboys have not made a final decision on Garrett’s future with the organization as of Friday morning. After days of meetings, Jerry Jones and company have not moved on from Garrett – yet.

However, according to a report from ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys are expected to move on from Garrett.

“Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with ‘abundance of care and respect’ for Jason Garrett,” Werder reported.

“That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter.”

The NFL world awaits the decision from the Jones family on the team’s head coach.