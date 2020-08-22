Mike McCarthy Has 1 Very Clear Goal With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most-successful franchises in NFL history, winning five Super Bowls, but it’s been a couple of decades since they won a championship.

Mike McCarthy is hoping that will change soon.

The Cowboys’ new head coach, who replaced the fired Jason Garrett, has one clear goal for his team in 2020. It’s Super Bowl or bust in Dallas.

McCarthy made that very clear while speaking to reporters this week.

“I think conversation like that frankly, respectfully, is nonsense,” McCarthy said of Super Bowl-or-bust goals. “If you’re not trying to win the Super Bowl, I don’t know what you’re even doing in this business.

“I think that’s what every team starts their offseason with. The ones that don’t want to talk about it, they’re probably just trying to underpromise, overachieve. But I’ve always been very up front about it with every team I’ve ever coached: We’re in this to win a championship. Make no bones about it.”

McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl in Green Bay, was brought to Dallas to do the same with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys won the NFC East and a couple of playoff games with Jason Garrett, but failed to make that deep run.

Jerry Jones is hoping that will change under McCarthy.