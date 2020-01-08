Mike McCarthy Reportedly Adding Big Name To Cowboys Staff

Mike McCarthy is set to add one of the NFL’s top special teams coordinators to his inaugural staff in Dallas, according to reports.

Longtime Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel is expected to join McCarthy’s staff, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. Fassel’s contract had expired in LA.

The 45-year-old assistant had been with the Rams since 2012.

The #Cowboys are expected to hire John “Bones” Fassel as their special teams coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. One of the NFL’s best. Fassel’s contract was up with the #Rams, whom he helped to the Super Bowl last season. Mike McCarthy building a superstaff in Dallas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2020

Radio host and NFL insider Benjamin Allbright first reported interest in Fassel from the Cowboys.

#Rams may not just need a defensive coordinator soon. ST coordinator John "Bones" Fassel might be in the move, too. #Cowboys — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 7, 2020

The son of former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel,”Bones” has been an NFL assistant since 2005. Prior to being hired by the Rams, he coordinated the Oakland Raiders’ special teams from 2008-11.

From 2005-07, Fassel was the assistant special teams coach of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the head coach of New Mexico Highlands University, a Division II school, during the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

In addition to targeting Fassel, McCarthy has been linked to former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula. There’s also the possibility he will retain offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.