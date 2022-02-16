The Spun

Mike McCarthy Addresses Sean Payton Rumors: NFL Fans React

Once again this offseason, there were rumors about Sean Payton coaching the Cowboys, even after Mike McCarthy led the team to the NFC East title.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, McCarthy was asked about the Payton rumors, as well as Jerry Jones’ comments regarding defensive coordinator Dan Quinn potentially being the Cowboys’ head coach down the road.

“I think clearly, when you look at those type of comments, I think you have to understand the platform … I have an excellent relationship with Jerry Jones. We talk on a regular basis about anything and everything: big picture, tight focus on what we’re doing … program wise and … development of our players.”

“The gist of the conversation was that you and I are in this back to back,” McCarthy explained.

While McCarthy has been criticized for, among other things, his game management and his team’s sloppiness during his two seasons as Dallas head coach, many Cowboys fans couldn’t help but shake their head at the fact he was left having to answer these questions because of Jones’ statements.

Can’t really argue with any of their points. Dallas has certainly won plenty of games under Jerry Jones recently, but there still remains an element of dysfunction with the hands-on owner.

To be fair, Payton also had to address the rumors linking him to the Cowboys recently, saying that while he hasn’t spoken with McCarthy, he might in the future.

“I haven’t,” Payton said. “You know what, it’s a good idea because I felt like it took place for a while with Jason Garrett, a good friend of mine who I coached at the Giants. Still a close friend to this day, and I consider Mike someone who’s a close friend. Mike’s done it long enough. We both entered the league as head coaches the same year in ’06. We’re of the same age and we’re of the same background. Look, our paths have been different. I’m his big fan and I think he’s one of those guys who’s a fantastic coach.”

McCarthy is 18-15 overall in two seasons with the Cowboys.

