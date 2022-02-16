Once again this offseason, there were rumors about Sean Payton coaching the Cowboys, even after Mike McCarthy led the team to the NFC East title.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, McCarthy was asked about the Payton rumors, as well as Jerry Jones’ comments regarding defensive coordinator Dan Quinn potentially being the Cowboys’ head coach down the road.

“I think clearly, when you look at those type of comments, I think you have to understand the platform … I have an excellent relationship with Jerry Jones. We talk on a regular basis about anything and everything: big picture, tight focus on what we’re doing … program wise and … development of our players.”

“The gist of the conversation was that you and I are in this back to back,” McCarthy explained.

While McCarthy has been criticized for, among other things, his game management and his team’s sloppiness during his two seasons as Dallas head coach, many Cowboys fans couldn’t help but shake their head at the fact he was left having to answer these questions because of Jones’ statements.

Known-Known:

Jerry Jones is an inept GM Actually liked this response from McCarthy tho https://t.co/aE6De71eCG — Koji Moy (@SouljaMoy) February 16, 2022

I’m so tired of Jerry Jones 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/J6ydof1KdT — Deaunte Cole (@ColesCowboys) February 16, 2022

This organization is so toxic https://t.co/CEfTfK8bEH — Jose Meza (@thereal_jmeza) February 16, 2022

The dysfunction that is the Dallas Cowboys. I wonder why the team I love has failed win a super bowl for almost 3 decades now https://t.co/Dg2PWTG4JZ — Zach Wolchuk (@ZachWolchuk) February 16, 2022

I’m tied mayne! Shit make me wanna go find a new team! I’m prepared for the same results next season! https://t.co/DUUFGzrKwC — JEFÉ (@DaGodSmile) February 16, 2022

We really needed Kellen to be gone…Jerry should allow Mike the option to can Kellen if we struggle. I want Mike to be given the chance to call the plays, cuz you know Sean Payton will have the option to be the play caller if he was the next coach. https://t.co/tC3Aa2uoUY — Joe Rodriguez (@CowboysBlogNet) February 16, 2022

I don’t care that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones like to operate in ambiguity or what have you No owner should ever put their coach, in this case Mike McCarthy, in this kind of position to have to answer questions like this, it’s an unnecessary distraction that reeks of a clown show https://t.co/2V1f1aAQ9t — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) February 16, 2022

It’s sad Mike has to answer these types of questions. Does he get any credit for taking a 6-10 team to a 12-5 contender in a year. Anyone with half a brain knows Kellen Moore was the issue especially down the stretch. But I’m sure Mike was told Kellen is untouchable. Smh https://t.co/DOpgmtUSzh — (Foots The King) (@FootsDaKing) February 16, 2022

Can’t really argue with any of their points. Dallas has certainly won plenty of games under Jerry Jones recently, but there still remains an element of dysfunction with the hands-on owner.

To be fair, Payton also had to address the rumors linking him to the Cowboys recently, saying that while he hasn’t spoken with McCarthy, he might in the future.

“I haven’t,” Payton said. “You know what, it’s a good idea because I felt like it took place for a while with Jason Garrett, a good friend of mine who I coached at the Giants. Still a close friend to this day, and I consider Mike someone who’s a close friend. Mike’s done it long enough. We both entered the league as head coaches the same year in ’06. We’re of the same age and we’re of the same background. Look, our paths have been different. I’m his big fan and I think he’s one of those guys who’s a fantastic coach.”

McCarthy is 18-15 overall in two seasons with the Cowboys.