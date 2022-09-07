Mike McCarthy Admits He Still Gets Nervous Before Games

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy has been an NFL coach since 1993, and yet, he still gets nervous before games.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys talked about dealing with energy and emotion prior to kickoff.

"Jerry thinks all news is good news. I think all energy is good energy," McCarthy said. "... In sports, it's all about the energy and the emotion. You got be able to not just deal with it, you got to be able to run through it."

After reading these comments from McCarthy, its' safe to say he'll probably be dealing with a lot of energy prior to kickoff this Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCarthy is entering his third year with the Cowboys.

Last season, the Cowboys went 12-5 and won the NFC East. However, the season was considered a failure because they were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs.

Whether he likes it or not, McCarthy will be under a lot of pressure this season.