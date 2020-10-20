The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys Lose Another Key Starter To Injury

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another embarrassing defeat – this time at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.

With star quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys struggled to move the ball on offense. Running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbled twice and backup quarterback Andy Dalton found little success through the air.

However, a blowout loss wasn’t the only bad news to come out of Monday’s game. Starting offensive lineman Brandon Knight suffered a knee injury during the contest.

On Tuesday night, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Knight has already undergone surgery. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, McCarthy said Knight will miss a few weeks.

Knight took over at left tackle for star offensive lineman Tryon Smith, who suffered a season-ending injury just a few weeks ago.

The Cowboys have suffered a series of devastating injuries along the offensive line in the past few weeks. Smith and fellow offensive tackle La’el Collins are done for the year, while star guard Zck Martin suffered a concussion on Monday night.

The Cowboys could be without Martin this week, which would leave the team with mostly backups along the offensive line.

Despite being depleted on the offensive line, the Cowboys have a great shot at extending their lead in the division. A matchup against the Washington Football Team looms this weekend.


