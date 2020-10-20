Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys Lose Another Key Starter To Injury

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another embarrassing defeat – this time at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals.

With star quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys struggled to move the ball on offense. Running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbled twice and backup quarterback Andy Dalton found little success through the air.

However, a blowout loss wasn’t the only bad news to come out of Monday’s game. Starting offensive lineman Brandon Knight suffered a knee injury during the contest.

On Tuesday night, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced Knight has already undergone surgery. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, McCarthy said Knight will miss a few weeks.

Cowboys lose offensive left tackle Brandon Knight, who suffered a knee injury last night and has already had surgery, coach Mike McCarthy said. Knight replaced Tyron Smith, who is out for the season following neck surgery. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 20, 2020

Knight took over at left tackle for star offensive lineman Tryon Smith, who suffered a season-ending injury just a few weeks ago.

The Cowboys have suffered a series of devastating injuries along the offensive line in the past few weeks. Smith and fellow offensive tackle La’el Collins are done for the year, while star guard Zck Martin suffered a concussion on Monday night.

The Cowboys could be without Martin this week, which would leave the team with mostly backups along the offensive line.

Despite being depleted on the offensive line, the Cowboys have a great shot at extending their lead in the division. A matchup against the Washington Football Team looms this weekend.