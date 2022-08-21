Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys' Official Quarterback Plan For 2nd Preseason Game

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Tonight, the Dallas Cowboys battle the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mike McCarthy announced just moments ago that Dak Prescott will not get any playing time.

Instead, McCarthy has a quarterback plan for the rest of his team's quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is going to get the start. Will Grier will get the next action and play through the third quarter. Ben DiNucci will wrap things up and play the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys know Prescott's their start and Rush is his backup. Grier and DiNucci are fighting for the third-string, but it looks like Grier is in the lead.

"Mike McCarthy said on the Cowboys' pregame show, Cooper Rush will start at quarterback, followed by Will Grier, who is scheduled to play through the third quarter. Ben DiNucci will get the fourth quarter," said Todd Archer.

The Cowboys battle the Chargers tonight at 10 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.