Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles.

"Something will have to give: the Eagles are the only 5-0 team in the NFL and Cooper Rush has helped the Cowboys to 5-0 as a starter, the most wins without a loss by a QB in NFL history," tweeted ESPN's Field Yates in response to McCarthy's announcement.

Other reactions to the news have been mixed. Some Cowboys fans are worried about their chances this week without Prescott, while others are still confident.

Rush has helped Dallas win four games in a row after taking over for Prescott, who injured his thumb in a season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott has reportedly been healing well from thumb surgery, but still needs to make more progress in his recovery.

“Let’s put it like this,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “He [Prescott] has got to spin the ball. He’s got to really spin the ball.”

Dallas and Philly will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.