Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Dak Prescott Update

As if beating the Minnesota Vikings with backup quarterback Cooper Rush wasn’t good enough, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had great news about Dak Prescott today.

Speaking to the media on Monday, McCarthy announced that Prescott is expected to be “full go” this Thursday at practice. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, that puts Prescott on track to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 9.

Dak Prescott has been playing some of the best football of his career this season. He leads the NFL with a 73.1% completion rate and has 1,813 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and a 115 passer rating.

Best of all though, Dak is 5-1 as a starter. And with Rush’s recent showing against the Vikings, the Cowboys are now 6-1 and comfortably ahead in the NFC East title race.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that QB Dak Prescott should be “full go” for Thursday’s practice. That puts him on track to play vs. the #Broncos. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

The Cowboys play their next two games at home against the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons. And both of those games are very winnable.

Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys could be looking at an 8-1 record heading into their Week 11 tilt with the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Many are arguing that the Cowboys might be the team to beat in the NFC or even the entire league. Their depth is clearly showing at every position as they put that season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers well behind them.

Are the Cowboys the best team in the NFL right now?