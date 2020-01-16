The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Who Will Call The Cowboys’ Plays

Mike McCarthy at his introductory press conference in Dallas.FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talk with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach for the first time in a decade. After finishing with an 8-8 record and missing the playoffs, the Cowboys moved on from head coach Jason Garrett.

Not long after firing Garrett, the Cowboys hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy as the team’s new head coach.

One of the biggest questions entering the 2020 season  for the Cowboys was who would be calling the plays. McCarthy retained offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who called plays for the Cowboys in 2019.

However, McCarthy was the one who called plays in Green Bay. So, who will be calling the plays for Dallas next season?

Kellen Moore.

McCarthy’s decision to keep Moore and have him call plays next season makes sense for why Moore stayed with the team. According to multiple reports, Moore could have gone to Washington to be the OC for the Huskies.

Moore has plenty of offensive weapons to work with – even if the Cowboys don’t sign wide receiver Amari Cooper to a contract extension.

Dallas also has to figure out what to do with quarterback Dak Prescott, who is due a contract extension. Will the Cowboys keep the band together?

