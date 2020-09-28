Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Comment On Cowboys’ Secondary

The Dallas Cowboys’ secondary has been, well, pretty awful through the first three games of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Dallas’ secondary is battling some injuries and the Cowboys have faced three good quarterbacks in Jared Goff, Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson. And it’s been pretty ugly at times, with wide receivers running wide open.

On Sunday, the Cowboys fell to the Seahawks, 38-31, to drop to 1-2 on the season. Wilson and the Seattle passing attack tore up Dallas’ secondary. Wilson threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Following the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy had a brutally honest comment on his team’s secondary.

“People aren’t supposed to run wide open. That’s what Mondays are for. We’ll take a hard look at it,” McCarthy said.

Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys secondary: "People aren't supposed to run wide open. That's what Mondays are for. We'll take a hard look at it." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 28, 2020

Many Cowboys fans have already decided on a solution: Earl Thomas. The All-Pro safety is a free agent and Dallas fans are convinced that Jerry Jones needs to go sign him. Of course, that’s just wishful thinking at this point.

Dallas will look to get back to .500 on Sunday. The Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. E.T. The game between Dallas and Cleveland is set to be televised on FOX.