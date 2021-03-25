Mike McCarthy Clarifies The Situation With Aldon Smith

Earlier this week, it was reported that Aldon Smith would not re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys. However, head coach Mike McCarthy is not ruling out a return.

During this Thursday’s press conference, McCarthy addressed Smith’s future with the team. Though he couldn’t provide too much information on that subject, it’s pretty clear he hasn’t slammed the door shut on the former first-round pick.

“That’s still fluid,” McCarthy said. “I personally haven’t moved on. We’re still talking there.”

ESPN’s Ed Werder provided an update on this situation, saying “I was told yesterday that coaches want Smith on Cowboys roster but management has informed player he isn’t coming back.”

After spending years out of the NFL, Smith returned to the Cowboys and played a major role on their defense. He finished the 2020 season with 48 total tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Smith’s market hasn’t been too active thus far, but perhaps it’ll pick up in the coming weeks. For now, the Cowboys don’t have to make a decision as to whether or not they’ll bring him back.

Regardless, the Cowboys need to bring in a handful of reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball. They had one of the worst units in the NFL last season, giving up 29.6 points per game.