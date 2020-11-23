Mike McCarthy Had Clear Message For Cowboys After Today’s Win

The Dallas Cowboys won their third game of the season on Sunday afternoon. Dallas upset Minnesota to remain in contention in the NFC East.

Dallas upset Minnesota, 31-28, thanks to some big games from Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard. The Cowboys’ defense came through when it had to, as well, stopping the Vikings on a potential game-tying/winning drive.

This is just the third win of the season for Dallas, though. The Cowboys are still a putrid 3-7 on the season. However, due to the NFC East being terrible, Mike McCarthy’s team remains in playoff contention.

Following the win on Sunday, McCarthy had a clear message for his players: We have to build on this.

“There’s a lot of football left to be played,” coach Mike McCarthy said postgame, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “You have to play your best football in November and December, so obviously with the state of our division, that focus is ours. We need to win Thursday, and this will be our first opportunity to really stack success, and that’s the key to where we are as a team. All three phases played well. This is clearly the most rounded performance, victory we’ve had this year. It took us a little longer to get here, but I clearly think the journey will make us stronger.

“We need to do something with this win. It needs to mean something.”

The Cowboys have a big opportunity coming up.

Dallas is scheduled to host Washington on Thanksgiving Day. The winner of that game will move into sole possession of first place in the NFC East (for a couple of days, anyway).

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Washington is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.