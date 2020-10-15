Mike McCarthy Confirms The Cowboys’ No. 2 QB Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are attempting to move on following Dak Prescott’s extremely gruesome injury this past Sunday. The new-look quarterback depth chart appears to be set, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jerry Jones’ decision to sign Dalton during the off-season looks wiser than ever this week. Dak’s season-ending injury now opens the door for Dalton, a proven and certainly capable backup quarterback.

There’s still one lingering question remaining regarding the Cowboys’ quarterback situation: who will backup Dalton? Dallas signed a new quarterback to the roster this week in the addition of Garrett Gilbert, who joins Dalton and Ben DiNucci on the quarterback depth chart.

There was speculation Gilbert would jump DiNucci as the No. 2 quarterback, behind Dalton. But McCarthy made it clear DiNucci is still the Cowboys’ backup quarterback. He knows the Cowboys’ system better than Gilbert at this point.

“Frankly, I’m not as concerned about Andy Dalton’s preparation as much as I’m focused on Ben DiNucci’s,” McCarthy said on Thursday, via 247Sports. “We have to make sure that the No. 2, that’s where the biggest preparation and change is going on.”

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys are now focused on Ben DiNucci’s development. At this point, though, the Cowboys can’t afford to lose Andy Dalton to an injury.

The Cowboys believe Dalton is more than capable of leading the Cowboys to an NFC East title.

Dalton will make his first start of the season this coming Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.