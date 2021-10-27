Mike McCarthy Reveals Practice Plan For QB Dak Prescott

Coming off a well-timed bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to have star quarterback Dak Prescott available for this Sunday’s game.

Prescott strained his right calf near the end of Dallas’ Week 6 overtime victory against the New England Patriots. As of Monday, he was officially out of his protective walking boot, a welcome sign of progress.

This morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott’s calf continues to improve before revealing the practice plan for the veteran QB. Prescott will do individual drills today as the team monitors his health.

Because Prescott still won’t be a full participant, No. 2 quarterback Cooper Rush will see an increased workload. Rush would start against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend if Prescott is unable to play.

Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott (right calf) has “improved every day.” Plan is for him to do individual and then they will assess where he is as practice goes along. He is not expected be a full participant today. Backup QB Cooper Rush will get more work than usual — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 27, 2021

McCarthy also likened the issue Prescott is dealing with to the injury Aaron Rodgers played through late in the 2014 season and in the playoffs that year.

Rodgers situation was late in the 2014 season and he played through it into the playoffs. https://t.co/ogaWGbYTlu — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 27, 2021

Through six games, Prescott has completed 73.1% of his throws for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He’s led Dallas to a 5-1 record.

Right now, it seems like things are trending toward Prescott starting on Sunday, provided he doesn’t suffer a setback.