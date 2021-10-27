The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reveals Practice Plan For QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in New England.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys signals at the line of scrimmage before a play against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Coming off a well-timed bye week, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to have star quarterback Dak Prescott available for this Sunday’s game.

Prescott strained his right calf near the end of Dallas’ Week 6 overtime victory against the New England Patriots. As of Monday, he was officially out of his protective walking boot, a welcome sign of progress.

This morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott’s calf continues to improve before revealing the practice plan for the veteran QB. Prescott will do individual drills today as the team monitors his health.

Because Prescott still won’t be a full participant, No. 2 quarterback Cooper Rush will see an increased workload. Rush would start against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend if Prescott is unable to play.

McCarthy also likened the issue Prescott is dealing with to the injury Aaron Rodgers played through late in the 2014 season and in the playoffs that year.

Through six games, Prescott has completed 73.1% of his throws for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He’s led Dallas to a 5-1 record.

Right now, it seems like things are trending toward Prescott starting on Sunday, provided he doesn’t suffer a setback.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.