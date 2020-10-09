On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some troubling news about one of the team’s best players.

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys were considering shutting down Tyron Smith for the year. Smith, one of the best left tackles in football, has been dealing with a neck injury.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that report was accurate. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed to ESPN’s Ed Werder that Smith will be shut down for the season.

“Mike McCarthy says it is official that Tyron Smith will have season-ending neck surgery next week for what he described as a correctable problem,” Werder said.

McCarthy offered some optimism earlier this week when he said, “He’s further back than at this time last week.” However, it’s clear Smith didn’t progress as the team had hoped.

Fellow star offensive lineman La’el Collins is also likely done for the year. That would leave the Cowboys without their top two tackles – whom are both among the elite in the NFL.

Dallas has dealt with a rash of injuries, including to star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who is recovering from a broken collar bone.

Despite sitting at just 1-3 on the season, Dallas is just a half game out of first place. The NFC East has been a disaster this year, with the Philadelphia Eagles leading the division at a meager 1-2-1.