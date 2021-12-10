Mike McCarthy Doubles Down On Guarantee Against Washington

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy turned a lot of heads during this Thursday’s press conference. The veteran coach pretty much guaranteed the Cowboys will defeat the Washington Football Team this weekend.

“We’re going to win this game,” McCarthy told reporters on Thursday. “I’m confident in that.”

When asked if he was worried about giving Washington bulletin board material, McCarthy responded: “What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in.”

A few hours later, Washington head coach Ron Rivera was asked about McCarthy’s guarantee. He had a strong response to say the least.

“I think it’s interesting. I don’t think it’s important,” Rivera said. “I think that’s the big mistake, because as far as I’m concerned, you do that for a couple of reasons. One is you want to get in our head. And so I’ve told our players, ‘That’s interesting, it’s not important. What’s important is our preparation, getting ready to play on Sunday.’ Secondly, he’s trying to convince his team. So, again, I think that’s another mistake. Because he’s now made it about him and what he said, it’s not about his players anymore.”

On Friday afternoon, McCarthy fired back at Rivera. He claims he’s not worried about what Rivera or anyone else has to say about the Cowboys.

“It’s irrelevant what anybody thinks about what I said,” McCarthy explained. “I was talking about my team. I always coach my own team. That’s where I’m at with it. We have great confidence in what we’re trying to do. It was an honest answer to a question from a great group of people.”

The pressure will be on the Cowboys this Sunday, there’s no doubt about it.

A win over Washington would give Dallas much-needed breathing room in the division standings. A loss, however, would tighten the gap between these two squads.

Kickoff for this NFC East showdown is at 1 p.m. ET.