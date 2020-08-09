Mike McCarthy Shares His Early Thoughts On QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has shared his early thoughts on his franchise (tagged) quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys’ first-year head coach has been impressed by what he’s seen from Prescott, who will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Prescott, the team’s starter since 2016, sought a longterm extension this offseason. However, the front office and the quarterback were unable to agree to terms. So, Prescott will play 2020 under the franchise tag.

That doesn’t seem to have affected Prescott’s ability to practice and perform, though. McCarthy said that he’s liked what he’s seen from his quarterback.

“Dak has done a great job with the time away,” McCarthy told reporters on Friday. “I really like the QB room…He’s looked very good in the throwing segments. Very pleased and very impressed.”

Prescott will need to have a big 2020 season if he wants to get the contract he’s seeking. The Cowboys quarterback needs to perform at a high level and Dallas needs to make a legitimate postseason run.

If those two things happen, Jerry Jones will likely give Prescott a blank check. If they don’t happen, Prescott might be looking for a new NFL home in 2021.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles Rams.